DistX Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. DistX has a total market cap of $14,554.26 and approximately $8,656.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DistX has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One DistX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DistX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00063344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00132602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00189459 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.35 or 0.07449387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.61 or 1.00157379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.03 or 0.00777744 BTC.

DistX Coin Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

DistX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DistX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DistX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.