DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

