Dogecoin Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $33.80 billion and $2.26 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.46 or 0.00399418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,214,326,800 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.