Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.390-$-1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.330 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.66. 189,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 2.95. Domo has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

