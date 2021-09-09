DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Truist raised DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.80.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $200.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.19. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $239,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 15,490 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $2,452,686.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,073,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,794,950. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

