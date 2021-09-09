Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.