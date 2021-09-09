Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $38.02 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $873.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.