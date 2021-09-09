DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.29% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of DPEU stock opened at GBX 82.70 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. DP Eurasia has a twelve month low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.17).

Get DP Eurasia alerts:

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.