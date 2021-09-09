DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.29% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of DPEU stock opened at GBX 82.70 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. DP Eurasia has a twelve month low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.17).
About DP Eurasia
