DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $132.86

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.86 and last traded at $132.66, with a volume of 12343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.77. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

