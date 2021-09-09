Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,669 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,339,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $6,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.91.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,350 shares of company stock worth $106,408,372. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $272.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.94. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,512.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

