Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

Shares of UNH opened at $415.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $391.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

