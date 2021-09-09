Duality Advisers LP Buys 6,338 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $213,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 234.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 86.2% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $112.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -77.62 and a beta of 1.59. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.90.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.