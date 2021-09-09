Duality Advisers LP Buys 9,924 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

NYSE:BXP opened at $113.69 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.67.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

