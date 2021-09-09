Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FCN opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day moving average is $137.69. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

