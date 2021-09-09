Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,554 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in M.D.C. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,235,000 after acquiring an additional 79,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in M.D.C. by 12.7% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 579,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 65,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDC opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

