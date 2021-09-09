Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.87 Million in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 168,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

