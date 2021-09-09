Duality Advisers LP Sells 3,511 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $92.90 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

