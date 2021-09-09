Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD opened at $138.54 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

