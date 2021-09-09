Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00060901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00133746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00194278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.67 or 0.07297700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,574.73 or 0.97578119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.55 or 0.00747681 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

