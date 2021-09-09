Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 435,109 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.50% of Golar LNG worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.