Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 1,945 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

C stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

