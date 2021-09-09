Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) vs. ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Financial Analysis

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) and Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ITOCHU and Dunelm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU 0 0 0 0 N/A Dunelm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ITOCHU and Dunelm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU 5.13% 14.86% 5.15% Dunelm Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ITOCHU pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dunelm Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ITOCHU pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dunelm Group pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ITOCHU is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

ITOCHU has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunelm Group has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ITOCHU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITOCHU and Dunelm Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU $97.76 billion 0.51 $3.63 billion $5.09 12.43 Dunelm Group $1.33 billion 2.29 $110.57 million $0.54 27.87

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Dunelm Group. ITOCHU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dunelm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ITOCHU beats Dunelm Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business. The Machinery segment includes plant projects, marine, aerospace, automobile, construction machinery, industrial systems, and life and healthcare business. The Metals and Minerals segment offers metals and mineral resources, steel and non-ferrous products, and coal, nuclear, and solar business. The Energy and Chemicals segment pertains to oil and gas trading, energy resources development, and chemicals business. The Food segment focuses on food resources, product processing, midstream distribution, and retail business. The ICT and Realty segment deals with forest products, general merchandise, ICT, insurance, logistics, construction, realty, and financial business. The Others segment includes the overseas legal corporations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China and Hong Kong. The company was founded by Chubei Itoh in 1858 and is

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings. It also provides curtains, and poles and tracks; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; mirrors; cushion pads, covers; throws; seat pads; pictures and frames, wallpapers, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, lamp shades, floor and table lamps, and outdoor lights; kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and electrical products; and storage products for home, clothes, and kitchen, as well as travel and luggage products. In addition, the company offers towels and bathmats, bathroom accessories, and bathroom furniture; kids accessories and toys, and nursery furniture and products, as well as travel, safety, and wellbeing products; garden furniture and storage, and garden dÃ©cor products; and Christmas trees and lights, wreaths and garlands, baubles and tree decoration, and novelty products. It operates 173 superstores and 2 distribution centers, as well as sells its products through an online store at dunelm.com. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Syston, the United Kingdom.

