DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €44.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.37 ($49.85).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €36.08 ($42.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €39.32 and its 200-day moving average is €38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.62. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

