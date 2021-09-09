easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,025 Price Target at UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EZJ. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Shares of EZJ stock traded down GBX 80.80 ($1.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 708.20 ($9.25). 16,630,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,221. The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 836.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,625.09. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

