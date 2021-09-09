easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,025 Price Target at UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EZJ. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Shares of EZJ stock traded down GBX 80.80 ($1.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 708.20 ($9.25). 16,630,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,221. The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 836.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,625.09. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

