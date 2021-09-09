easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EJTTF. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $10.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.01. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

