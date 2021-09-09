Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 9,225 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after acquiring an additional 148,382 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 32.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 35,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

