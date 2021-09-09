Edgar Lomax Co. VA Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,950 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 4.3% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $68,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.11. 195,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,403,145. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

