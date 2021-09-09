Edge Capital Group LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,439 shares of the airline’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 193.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the airline’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,503 shares of the airline’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

NYSE:LUV opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

