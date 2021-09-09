Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 980 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.