Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $16.67

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.67, but opened at $15.88. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $226,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

