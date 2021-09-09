Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EDIT. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 35,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,338. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

