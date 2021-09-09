Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02), with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £6.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.60.

Egdon Resources Company Profile (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 42 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

