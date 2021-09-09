Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.