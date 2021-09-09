Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $147.40

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $147.40 and last traded at $147.40, with a volume of 1071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

