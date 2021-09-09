Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,126.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,126 ($14.71) and last traded at GBX 1,101 ($14.38), with a volume of 9531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,100 ($14.37).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Numis Securities raised Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,043.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,026.77.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

