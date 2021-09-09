Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Tops $11,217.85 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $11,217.85 and approximately $96.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00150612 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.