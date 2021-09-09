Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Embraer reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Embraer’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ERJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $15.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.04. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $18.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Embraer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Embraer by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

