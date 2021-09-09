Empire’s (EMP.A) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Empire (TSE:EMP.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$46.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EMP.A. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.56.

TSE:EMP.A traded down C$1.69 on Thursday, hitting C$38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 207,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The stock has a market cap of C$10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.83. Empire has a 1-year low of C$34.13 and a 1-year high of C$42.93.

In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,745,823.59. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$304,945.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,195.41. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

