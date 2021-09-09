Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.54

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$50.54 and last traded at C$50.54, with a volume of 628638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$103.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

