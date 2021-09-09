EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $0.24 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENQUF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.25.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

