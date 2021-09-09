EnQuest PLC Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EnQuest in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $0.24 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.27.

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $559.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.25. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.