Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

