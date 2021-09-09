Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 264 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 185.3% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,628 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $36,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 390.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,585.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

WTM opened at $1,106.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $752.10 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,155.57.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

