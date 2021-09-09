Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,072 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nutanix worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after acquiring an additional 569,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203,320 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,600,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,080. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

