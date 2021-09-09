Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.62 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.