Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Nevro worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nevro by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,866,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

NVRO opened at $124.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

