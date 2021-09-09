Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.97 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Waters by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Waters by 6.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Waters by 21.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

NYSE WAT opened at $424.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

