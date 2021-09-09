Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,573 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Pentair by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,081,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 81,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNR. Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $77.18 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.