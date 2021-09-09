Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,260 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after buying an additional 231,443 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,001 shares of company stock worth $1,786,341 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NVST stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

