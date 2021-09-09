Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Equifax posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after buying an additional 191,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,344,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $275.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.96 and its 200-day moving average is $225.41. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

